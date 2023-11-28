  • Menu
Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in Gangaiah colony

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in Gangaiah colony
Secunderabad Cantonment constituency MLA candidate VENELA conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Gangaiah colony, Sanjeevaiah colony, Annanagar Chowrastha, Syndicate bank colony, Survey city colony, Suman housing colony, Krupa apartment, Shivarama Krishna colony and Picket, Ram Nagar in Tuesday.




