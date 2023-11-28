Live
- SC issues notices to Naidu in bail cancellation petition, imposes restrictions till December 8
- Cummins welcome Cricket Australia's decision to overhaul T20I squad against India
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in Gangaiah colony
Secunderabad Cantonment constituency MLA candidate VENELA conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Gangaiah colony, Sanjeevaiah colony, Annanagar Chowrastha, Syndicate bank colony, Survey city colony, Suman housing colony, Krupa apartment, Shivarama Krishna colony and Picket, Ram Nagar in Tuesday.
