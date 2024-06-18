Secunderabad cantonment MLA Ganesh Inspects Culvert Construction Works in Mahindra Hills

Ganesh, the MLA, recently visited Road N-5 in Mahindra Hills Trimurti Colony to inspect the longstanding culvert construction work that has been pending for several months. During his visit, he emphasized the importance of carrying out the works without causing any inconvenience to the local residents.

Expressing his concern over the delay in the pending works, Mr. Ganesh questioned the officials responsible and urged them to commence the construction immediately. He also stressed the need for the officials to consult with the local community before initiating any work, in order to prevent any potential misappropriation of public funds.



It is hoped that the officials will take Mr. Ganesh's advice to heart and ensure that the construction work is completed efficiently and without causing disturbance to the residents of Mahindra Hills Trimurti Colony.

