Secunderabad cantonment MLA Ganesh Pays Tribute to Late MLA Lasya Nandita

Secunderabad cantonment MLA Ganesh Pays Tribute to Late MLA Lasya Nandita
In a solemn session on Tuesday, the Legislative Assembly expressed profound condolences for the untimely passing of Lasya Nandita Sayanna, the late MLA for the Cantonment Assembly Constituency. Chief Minister Mr. Revanth Reddy initiated a condolence resolution, which was unanimously passed by the Assembly.

During the proceedings, MLA Shri Ganesh reflected on the enduring contributions made by Sayanna's family to the community, emphasizing that their service will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the constituents. He fondly recalled his long association with the Sayanna family, highlighting their unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

As the Assembly mourned the loss, lawmakers extended their deepest condolences to Sayanna's family, emphasizing the legacy and impact she left in the Cantonment region.

