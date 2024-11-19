Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi on Her Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India and Bharat Ratna Smt. Indira Gandhi, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh honored her legacy by garlanding her statue in Cantonment Rasoolpur.

In his tribute, Shri Ganesh highlighted Smt. Gandhi's significant contributions to the development of independent India, noting her four terms as Prime Minister. He emphasized her pivotal role in nationalizing banks, which democratized access to banking services, previously available only to the affluent, thereby benefiting the poor.

Recalling Smt. Gandhi's impactful slogan, "Garibi Hatao," he remarked that she dedicated her efforts to eradicate poverty, ensuring that all citizens could meet their basic needs for food, clothing, and shelter — or "roti, kapada aur makan."

The MLA expressed that the current Congress government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of Smt. Gandhi. He applauded the government led by Revanth Reddy for launching various initiatives aimed at enhancing women's empowerment and self-reliance.

Shri Ganesh outlined several programs in Telangana designed to combat poverty and bolster women's economic and social standing, such as Mahalakshmi, Indira Mahila Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, and Indiramma Indla.

Additionally, the MLA extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for addressing local water shortages by enhancing the water supply in the cantonment area from 5.5 million gallons per day (MGD) to 6.5 MGD, improving the quality of life for residents.

This event not only commemorated a pivotal figure in Indian history but also emphasized the continuous efforts toward development and empowerment within the community.











