Secunderabad Congress candidate Adham Santosh Kumar takes up Padayatra in Buddhanagar Division

Secunderabad Congress MLA candidate Adham Santosh Kumar said that the Congress wave is throughout the state. Adam Santosh took up padayatra in Bouddhanagar Division of Secunderabad Constituency. He campaigned in Amber Nagar, Lalita Nagar, Kausar Masjid, Warasi Guda, Bouddha Nagar areas of the division. He went door to door and explained the failures of the BRS government to the people. People took the Brahma Rath for the Adham Santhosh Padayatra.





Speaking on this occasion, he questioned whether BRS candidate Padmarao Goud, who has not resolved public issues for ten years, has the right to ask for votes. He said that the victory of Congress in Secunderabad constituency is certain. It is said that Basti Poru program has been taken up in Secunderabad and people are fed up with BRS rule. He asked what happened to the 50-bed hospital in Addagutta and expressed anger on local MLA Padma Rao Goud for ignoring construction of a hospital in Manikeshwar Nagar.



Former corporator of Buddhanagar Adam Umadevi, NSUI state vice president Adham Srujan Kumar, Congress division presidents Anil Kumar, Jayaraj, Chakri, Hari, Bablu, Shakeel Khan, Waheed, Dhan Raj, Sandeep Raj, Amarender Goud, Ganta Raju and others participated in this event.







