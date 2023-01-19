Secunderabad fire accident: People of surrounding areas evacuated as blaze continues

The fire that broke out in the Deccan Store building in Ramgopalpet of Secunderabad is yet to be brought under control and the fire spreads to the second floor as well. Rescue operation is going on for more than 4 hours at the accident site with ten fire engines. However, it seems that KIMS Hospital is about 100 meters away from the fire building and is reported that the smoke from the Dekker store is going to the hospital.



It is also learned that fire from Deccan store spread to four other buildings next to it and explosion sounds are heard from inside the Deccan store building. Authorities are evacuating the people of surrounding houses as the fire is not under control. The locals are suffocating due to the fire and heavy smoke in the area. Fire crews also fell ill due to heavy smoke.

Meanwhile, GHMC DRF Chief Vishwajit spoke to the media during the rescue operation and said there is no condition for fire engines to go near the building. He said that they are evacuating the surrounding people to avoid loss of life and opined that a crucial decision will be taken regarding the building.

On the other hand, the officials are contemplating to bring blaze under control with the help of chemicals. It is learned that there is a possibility of the building collapsing if the blaze continues.