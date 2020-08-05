Secunderabad: Former national cyclist Richard Clarke no more

Secunderabad: Former national cyclist Richard Clarke passed away at the Railway hospital, Lallaguda, at 6:30 am on Wednesday. In the early 80s, Richard, a resident of Mettuguda, rose to prominence in the Junior Nationals cycling championship by winning three gold medals. In 1984, Richard won the 1000m time trials event gold in the Senior National championship. Richard represented India in the 1981 Asian Cycling Championship in Manila in the Philippines before taking part in the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

Post-retirement he became the coach of the South Central and Indian Railways team. He is survived by his wife and two sons. Speaking to The Hans India, his nephew Clinton said he complained of fever a few days ago and complained of breathlessness on Tuesday night. For the past few days, he was in-home quarantine.