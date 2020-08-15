Secunderabad: Gandhi statue unveiled at CDA

Secunderabad: In observance of guidelines issued by the Government of India for commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at national as well as international levels during September 2019 to October 2020, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi placed on the premises of the office of the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Secunderabad, was unveiled, online, by Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts, New Delhi on Friday.

Mittal recalled the invaluable contribution made by the Gandhiji towards achieving country's independence and social equality among all Indians as well.

He also said that the objective of commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji is mainly to spread his high ideals of non-violence and truthfulness to the world.