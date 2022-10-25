Secunderabad: Posing A Grave Threat To Commuters

Potholes in different parts of the city continue to harry commuters. Chilakalguda in Secunderabad joins the list of places which are plagued by potholes.

Motorists and two-wheeler riders are put to untold hardships due to existence of potholes.

Though the denizens lodged complaints with authorities, the latter continue to maintain a stoic silence over the problem. At times, traffic on this bustling stretch moves at a snail's pace due to presence of potholes.