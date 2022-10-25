  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Secunderabad: Posing A Grave Threat To Commuters

Photos : Srinivas Setty
x

Photos : Srinivas Setty

Highlights

Potholes in different parts of the city continue to harry commuters.

Potholes in different parts of the city continue to harry commuters. Chilakalguda in Secunderabad joins the list of places which are plagued by potholes.

Motorists and two-wheeler riders are put to untold hardships due to existence of potholes.

Though the denizens lodged complaints with authorities, the latter continue to maintain a stoic silence over the problem. At times, traffic on this bustling stretch moves at a snail's pace due to presence of potholes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X