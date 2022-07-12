Secunderabad: Rains fill lakes in SCB to the brim, residents edgy

Secunderabad: As heavy rains continue to lash the city, three lakes including Ramannakunta, Hasmathpet and Trimulgherry lakes in Secunderabad Cantonment area are filled to the brim with heavy inflows. Local residents are worried as they fear that their localities would submerge if the flow of water increases.

According to the locals, if rains continue for few more days, areas that would be affected are Trimulgherry, Old Vasavi Nagar, Bowenpally, Rasoolpura and Marredpally.

The main drawback of SCB is that there is no emergency response team to provide relief measures as soon as locals call for help, unlike GHMC.

"We do not want to face the same situation that we have faced in 2020. Due to the continuous downpour for the last five days, excess water has already inundated the lanes. Even after such havoc, no officials visited our locality for clearing the water. SCB has claimed that the lake is been desilited and cleaned but the ground reality is that nothing has been done due to which we locals are sufferings," vented Suresh Kumar, resident of Trimulgherry.

"The Ramannakunta lake is at its brim and can overflow into lakes if rain continuous to pour for a few more days. We locals are worried of overflowing of sewer water from this lake and our house getting inundating in case heavy rains continue to pour. We spend sleepless nights whenever it rains as water from the lake often enters our homes," said Srinivas, a resident of Bowenpally.

"If the nala was cleaned before monsoon then we would not be facing any issues. We residents are afraid of residing here as the lake and nala may overflow if rain continue to pour. With continuous downpour Hasmathpet lake is full and if there is a heavy downpour than the lake can overflow and it can be a concern for families staying here. Despite complaining the SCB about the issue, there is no concert measure taken by them," said Kapil, a resident of Hasmathpet.

Meanwhile, M Devender, Superintendent, health and sanitation wing, SCB, said "Special teams have been allotted consisting of 15 teams that are been deployed who will look after the inflow and outflow of water in lake."