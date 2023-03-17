Secunderabad Swapnalok complex will be seized, says Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav expressed grief over the Swapnalok fire incident. He went to Gandhi Hospital along with Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali and visited the family members of the deceased. On this occasion, the officials were ordered to move the dead bodies to their native villages.



Later, Talasani Srinivas told the media that the death of future children in the Swapnalok complex fire accident was shocking. He expressed regret that the death of children aged 22 and 23 is painful. He said that the state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakhs to support the families of the deceased.

He said that strict action will be taken against the managers and owners of buildings and warehouses who do not take proper precautions to prevent fire. On the ocassion, he announced that the Swapnalok complex, where the fire accident occurred will be seized.