Seethakka eyes a clean sweep in local body polls

Warangal : Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka called upon the Congress cadre to reach out to the people apprising them of the welfare schemes implemented by the Revanth Reddy Government. Speaking at a meeting at Incherla under Mulugu mandal on Saturday, she accused the KCR Government of pushing the State into a debt trap. “Despite the financial crunch, the Congress Government is fulfilling its election promises such as crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh,” Seethakka said.

Referring to the sanction of Rs 30 crore for the construction of roads, culverts and drainages in tribal and Dalit belts, Rs 80 crore for the bus depot in Eturnagaram, and Rs 310 crore for the BT roads, Seethakka urged the cadre to sensitise the people about the development taking place in the district.

She also reeled out the welfare schemes – new ration cards, Indiramma houses, Atmeeya Bharosa, Rythu Bharosa and free bus travel to women - implemented by the Congress Government. Further, she urged the cadre to work hard for the par-ty’s clean sweep in the ensuing elections to the local bodies.

Mulugu DCC Pydakula Ashok and District Libraries chairman Banoth Ravichander were among others present.