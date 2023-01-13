Seethakka plays kabaddi with you in Mulugu

Mulugu: Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya, popular as Seethakka is known for her simplicity and for interacting with everyone in her constituency. Recently she participated in a kabaddi match held in Mulugu as a part of Sankranti celebrations. The event was organised to promote sports and fitness in the region.



She attended the event and encouraged and motivated the local players. Her presence at the event was a huge boost for the players, who were thrilled to have her support and guidance. Her followers made a beeline to the event to interact with her. Now, Seethakka playing kabaddi video is going viral on social media.

