Seminar on ‘How to crack Civils in 1st attempt’ held

Hyderabad: A seminar on “How to Crack Civil Services in the First Attempt: UPSC Master Class” was organised by VINGS Media and G5 Media Group in association with 21st Century IAS Academy at Little Flower Junior College, Uppal, on Saturday.

Dr. Bhavani Shankar, Chief Mentor of 21st Century IAS Academy, shared key insights on preparing for the civil services examination starting from the intermediate level. He provided an overview of the UPSC examination process, explaining its various stages and essential preparation strategies.

Dr Shankar encouraged students to develop leadership qualities, emphasising the role of civil servants as problem-solvers and agents of positive societal change. Additionally, he discussed the different academic courses available to students after completing intermediate studies.