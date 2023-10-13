Senior Congress leader joins BRS

Former MLA and senior Congress leader P Shashidhar Reddy joined BRS in the presence of Minister T Harish Rao on Friday.

Along with Shashidhar Reddy several other leaders from the Congress party also joined the ruling party. Speaking on occasion, Minister Harish Rao said that self respect of people of Medak cannot be purchased with money. Money will not work in Medak district. Leaders need to have love towards people and they should serve the people. The rumours in Medak should be countered and people should ensure hat-trick for BRS, said Rao.

Harish Rao further said that the Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy was striving for the development of Medak. It was because of her efforts Medak could become a district. Indira Gandhi failed to implement her promise but Chief Minister KCR made Medak as district because of the efforts of Padma Reddy, said Harish Rao.

















The BRS leader called upon the people to select between the parties which are stating three hours power was enough and KCR who was giving 24 hours free power. The schemes of CM KCR were inspirational for the country. The Kisan Samman, Har Ghar Jal and Kalyana Lakshmi are copied by the Centre, said Rao.

Harish Rao said that once there was a saying what Bengal does is followed by others but now what Telangana does is followed by other states. Rao said the victory of Padma Reddy would ensure development of Medak