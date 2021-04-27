Senior Congress Leader Satyanarayana Rao Passes Away

The deadly coronavirus is not only attacking the common people, even public representatives and celebrities are also getting in contact with it and a few are losing their lives. Recently, senior Congress leader and former minister M Satyanarayana Rao (87) passed away.

He died while receiving treatment with Corona. A few days ago former minister was tested positive for this novel virus and seriously fell ill. Family members rushed him to NIMS for treatment on Sunday. However, family members said that he passed away at 3.45 am today while receiving treatment in the hospital.

The Congress party has expressed grief over the death of senior Congress leader MSR. MSR served as RTC Chairman and Minister of State for Revenue, Sports and Cinematography in Joint Andhra Pradesh. His hometown is Vedira in Ramadugu Mandal of Karimnagar district and his death news has made all the people of his home town go teary-eyed. He was very close to the late Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekara Reddy.

MSR served as AICC General Secretary from 1980-83. He was the Chairman of the RTC from 1990-94.

MSR also served as PCC President from 2000-04. Elected to the Legislative Assembly from Karimnagar in 2004. Until 2004-07, CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy served as a minister in the cabinet. In 2006, he challenged TRS chief KCR to lead the Karimnagar Lok Sabha by-election. KCR first resigned as MP for Telangana in 2006 in response to a challenge thrown by MSR as the joint Andhra Pradesh PCC president.