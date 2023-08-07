Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddar's last rites

Senior Journalist and Managing director of Urdu daily Siasat Zaheer Ali Khan died of a heart attack at the venue of the last rites of departed revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar today.

Reports said that Zaheer Ali Khan suffered heart failure when people rushed to the spot near Gaddar residence in large numbers. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also visited and paid last respects to Gaddar in the evening.

Reports said that the senior journo collapsed suddenly unable to stand in the huge gathering.