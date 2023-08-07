  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddar's last rites

Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddars last rites
x
Highlights

Senior Journalist and Managing director of Urdu daily Siasat Zaheer Ali Khan died of a heart attack at the venue of the last rites of departed revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar today.

Senior Journalist and Managing director of Urdu daily Siasat Zaheer Ali Khan died of a heart attack at the venue of the last rites of departed revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar today.

Reports said that Zaheer Ali Khan suffered heart failure when people rushed to the spot near Gaddar residence in large numbers. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also visited and paid last respects to Gaddar in the evening.

Reports said that the senior journo collapsed suddenly unable to stand in the huge gathering.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X