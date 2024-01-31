Serilingampally Congress in-charge Jagdishwar Goud takes constituency issues to CM Revanth Reddy

The issue of government land acquisition and alienation of ponds in Serilingampally Constituency was brought to the attention of the CM Revanth Reddy's by Congress Party Incharge of Serilingampally Constituency V. Jagadishwar Goud.





Delete Edit





The Chief Minister suggested him that the public governance established in the state of Telangana will be administered according to the trust of the people, and in every colony/basti that you visited as part of the election campaign and asked him to always be among the people and work towards solving the problems brought to your attention.