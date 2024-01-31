Live
- New adventure Park comes up at GL Puram
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
Just In
Serilingampally Congress in-charge Jagdishwar Goud takes constituency issues to CM Revanth Reddy
Highlights
The issue of government land acquisition and alienation of ponds in Serilingampally Constituency was brought to the attention of the CM Revanth...
The issue of government land acquisition and alienation of ponds in Serilingampally Constituency was brought to the attention of the CM Revanth Reddy's by Congress Party Incharge of Serilingampally Constituency V. Jagadishwar Goud.
The Chief Minister suggested him that the public governance established in the state of Telangana will be administered according to the trust of the people, and in every colony/basti that you visited as part of the election campaign and asked him to always be among the people and work towards solving the problems brought to your attention.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS