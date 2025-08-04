Server issues lead to major delays in registration

Adilabad: A wave of concern has swept through absentee teachers in the district. The Education Department is cracking down on teachers who skip school and neglect classroom duties. Following complaints about irregular attendance and poor time management in government schools, the department has introduced Facial Recognition Attendance (FRS) to enforce discipline.

However, technical glitches have caused a hinderance in the app’s implementation. Officials stated that teachers were given a week to complete registration. However, server issues in some schools have caused delays.

Some teachers were on leave, and 141 teachers in Adilabad district received transfer orders, requiring them to join new schools. These transitions also disrupted the registration process.

Out of 691 schools in the district, on the first day (Friday), 3,283 teachers were expected to mark attendance, but only 2,028 successfully installed the app and logged in. On the second day (Saturday), approximately 60% of teachers recorded their attendance via facial recognition, according to Education Department sources.

Previously, teachers operated on their own terms. Now, under strict directives from the State Education Department, Adilabad district has launched the facial attendance system to ensure punctuality and mandatory presence. A dedicated app has been rolled out, allowing both office staff and schoolteachers to log attendance online using facial recognition. Teachers must download the TG SRC app on their mobile phones and mark attendance upon arriving at school.

Both teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools are now required to use the app. Attendance is recorded at 9:00 am and 4:15 pm daily. If a teacher is on leave, they must update the app accordingly. If they fail to attend without prior notice, the app automatically marks them absent.

This system was introduced in response to allegations that some teachers were habitually absent, especially in remote villages, and were engaged in other activities during school hours. The online attendance system aims to eliminate such practices and ensure accountability.

Just like the FRS system used for students, the teacher attendance app is linked to the District Education Office and Directorate, allowing for real-time monitoring. DEOs and Collectors can now oversee attendance directly.