Services of Laxman Bapuji remembered

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday unveiled the statue of Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji on the occasion of the 107th birth anniversary of freedom fighter, Telangana activist.

The statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji was erected by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) near Jala Drushyam at a cost of around Rs 50 lakhs. Speaking on the occasion of the unveiling of a huge statue, Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar alleged that the United Andhra Pradesh rulers insulted Konda Laxman Bapuji in such a way that his soul cried in the Jala Drushyam. The Telangana government erected a huge statue in the same lake as a fitting tribute, he added.

Vinod Kumar said that the emergence of the movement party the TRS for achieving a separate state started on April 27, 2001 at the same Jala Drushyam which is the residence of Konda Laxman Bapuji. This was the solid foundation laid in Jala Drushyam, which gave strength to TRS.

The TRS leader said that the self-rule was achieved in a peaceful manner through consultation and with large-scale movements in various forms and now it is moving at a fast pace in development. He explained that Telangana was continuing to be the leading state in the country and has been getting awards and rewards from the central government in many aspects while moving on the path of progress in eight years.

He added that the government would follow the path shown by Konda Laxman Bapuji and reorient the state to the top position in the country. Ministers G Kamalakar, T Srinivas Yadav, E Dayakar Rao, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar along with many Rajya Sabha members, MLCs, MLAs, public representatives, leaders of BC unions and others attended the programme.