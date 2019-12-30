Seven member of dacoity gang held in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operation Team sleuths along with CCS sleuths apprehended 7 members Kuntluru dacoity gang.
They seized 150 grams of gold ornaments from the possession of them. More details awaited
30 Dec 2019 5:00 AM GMT