Seven years of BJP rule full of historic decisions, claims Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP government at the Centre had completed seven years in power on 30th May and the seven-year rule of the BJP continued unabated with many victories with bold historic decisions. MP Sanjay Kumar made free oxygen concentrates available to the public at the Karimnagar Parliamentary office as part of the Seva Hee Sanghatan programme called by the party on the occasion of the completion of years of the BJP government at the Centre.

The people of Karimnagar Parliament were asked to utilize the oxygen concentrates available in the Parliament office for their health needs. He urged to take appropriate precautions regarding Coronavirus. He also said that BJP would carry out useful service programmes in all the villages across the State in view of the COVID-19.

In particular, BJP has taken many historic decisions in its seven-year rule under governance Prime Minister Modi. Swachhbharat, Demonitistation, single tax system across the country (GST), Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Triple Talak, New Education Policy Bill, Agriculture Act, EWS reservations are some of the bold decisions taken by the BJP government at the Centre.

He lauded the central government for coming up with 350 great milestones like never before, 70 years in India, seven years of BJP rule and hence it was a historic rule. He said the Modi government has taken so many steps for the development of the country beyond politics. In particular, the BJP government at the Centre is strengthening the defense sector to prevent India from heading ahead of any other country in the world. He said that the BJP government at the Centre was working tirelessly to make the world aware of India's power with Make in India, Atma Nirbharabharat and that the BJP government at the Centre would take many bold decisions and move forward in future as well. There was no government that had worked with such kind of decisions for the sake of nation. He wished the Prime Minister Modi on the auspicious occasion of the successful completion of seven years of BJP government. Later, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar distributed essential items to the Gram Panchayat staff in Manakondoor. BJP activists participated in a blood donation camp in Bommakal.

BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy, leaders Thallapalli Srinivas Goud, Koratala Siva Rama Krishna and Banda Ramana Reddy were present on the occasion.