Several BJP leaders board spl train in Khammam to take part in Modi's public meeting

Khammam: Several BJP leaders and activists from erstwhile Khammam district started their journey to Hyderabad to attend the massive public meeting at the Parade Grounds in the city on Sunday.

The leaders have boarded a separate special train from both districts.

The party leaders thronged railway station and performed dances and raised slogans Long live Modi...Jai BJP.

After the launching the special train from Madhra in Khammam district. The party district president Galla Satyanaranayana expressed happiness on participating with thousands of party leaders with pomp in Public meetings at Hyderabad.

He said, the leaders are very much excited in taking in public meeting. He exuded confidence that BJP will come to power in 2023 in the state.

Several party leaders, workers and activists have come from all the villages to be a part of the programme.

State Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy Kothagudem party president Koneru Satyanaranayana, Shyam Rathode , R Pradeep, Deekonda Shyam, Upender Gowd, M Saraswathi and other leaders participated in the programme.