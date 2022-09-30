Several modern Dhobhigats to come up in Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies & BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalkar said that under Chief Minister KCR's administration, caste professions are getting due encouragement.

He along with Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao laid the foundation stone for establishment of Modern Dhobhigat in Godangadda here on Thursday at a cost of Rs 2 crore as part of the Smart City project by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation.

At Godangadda Dhobhigat, dry cleaning machines with latest technology and a special shed would be set up and laundry facilities would be provided. The previous governments did not give priority to caste professions, only after the creation of Telangana state caste professions were getting get adequate encouragement, he said.

Chief Minister KCR is thinking of modernisation in Telangana and said that modern dobhigats with latest technology are being set up for the benefit of Rajaka community members.

Kamalakar said that the modern Dhobhighat would help washermen to who wash the clothes in one place. More similar dhobhigats would be established in other places throughout the city.

Chief Minister KCR officially organised the birth anniversary of Chakali Ilamma who belongs to the Rajaka caste. The previous rulers never cared about Chakali Ilamma.

He said that other States in the country are not providing proper development and welfare schemes to the people. Only Telangana state provides people abundant welfare fruits. People in the state need to protect such a government and Chief Minister.

Mayor Sunil Rao said Telangana government is providing many facilities to make Rajakas life easy. The construction of modern Dhobhigat would be completed soon. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Commissioner Seva Islawath, local corporator Shakira Anjum Barkat Ali, Buchi Reddy, Thota Ramulu, Pittala Vinoda Srinivas and others were present.