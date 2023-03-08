Several women take up Green India Challenge across Telangana, plants saplings

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women's Day, many women across the city embraced the 'Women's Day Green India Challenge' by planting saplings.

Spearheaded by J Santosh Kumar, Rajya Sabha member and founder of the Green India Challenge, the initiative seeks to promote a sustainable future by encouraging citizens to take action towards increasing green cover.

Numerous women from all walks of life, including teachers, students, actors and politicians, joined the challenge and shared their photographs on social media. Among those who responded to Santosh Kumar's appeal were GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, rifle shooting champion Mohammed Mariya Taneem, actor Shanoor Sana, and anchor Suma Kanakala.

Additionally, students and staff at Akshara International School and the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi team planted saplings as part of the challenge.

Earlier in the day, Telangana State Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Women, Child Welfare and Tribal Affairs Satyavati Rathod, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinaybhaskar, Hanumakonda City Mayor Gundu Sudharani, District Collector Sikta Patnaik planted saplings in the university as part of the Green India Challenge and lighted lamp on the occasion of International Women's Day at Hanumakonda Kakatiya University.