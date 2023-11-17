Several youth from Mulugu joins BRS in presence of KTR

Elimi Santhosh Yadav's followers on Friday under the leadership of Mulugu District BRS Party District President Kakulamarri Lakshminarasimha Rao joined BRS in presence of KTR Joined BRS.

On this occasion, Minister KTR invited them to the parties of the party. Speaking on this occasion, KTR suggested that Santosh Yadav should work for the victory of Bade Nagajyoti, the candidate of BRS party's Mulugu constituency.

The event held at Hyderabad Pragathi Bhavan where District Presidents Lakshmana Babu, MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, Mulugu District Senior Workers Gaddamidi Bhaskar, Bullet Odelu, Gandikota Venkataswamy, Kaki Purushottam, Doli Ramesh, Gopal Rao, Royyuru Gram Sarpanch Jitta Samatha Eshwar, Sub Sarpanch Chanti, Mandal Upadyakshudu Jadi Lakshman Swamy. , Social Media Incharge Allamla Rajasekhar and others participated.







