  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Several youth joins BJP in Quthubullapur in presence of Kuna Srisailam

Several youth joins BJP in Quthubullapur in presence of Kuna Srisailam
x
Highlights

Gottimukkala Kiran Goud from Dundigal village joined the BJP along with around 50 people on Tuesday in the presence of Quthbullapur BJP candidate Kuna...

Gottimukkala Kiran Goud from Dundigal village joined the BJP along with around 50 people on Tuesday in the presence of Quthbullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud and former BJP state president Mallareddy.

He said that the development of Quthbullapur is possible only with the BJP and they are joining the BJP to give a massive victory of Kuna Srisailam Goud.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X