Several youth joins BJP in Quthubullapur in presence of Kuna Srisailam
Gottimukkala Kiran Goud from Dundigal village joined the BJP along with around 50 people on Tuesday in the presence of Quthbullapur BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud and former BJP state president Mallareddy.
He said that the development of Quthbullapur is possible only with the BJP and they are joining the BJP to give a massive victory of Kuna Srisailam Goud.
