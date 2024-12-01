  • Menu
SFI bandh: Edn institutions remain shut

SFI bandh: Edn institutions remain shut
Highlights

Wanaparthy : Educational institutions in the Pebbair mandal observed a bandh under the leadership of SFI here on Saturday. SFI Pebbair Mandal President and Secretary, Lakshman and Anjaneyulu, expressed their anger, stating that food poisoning cases are increasing day by day in government schools across the state, yet the government is failing to respond.

On the day, as part of the statewide school bandh led by SFI, they shut down educational institutions across the Mandal to register their protest.

Speaking on the occasion, they demanded that the Chief Minister review the education system and take measures to prevent such incidents. They pointed out that four students have already died from food poisoning, and 920 others have been hospitalised.

They called for officials to conduct inspections to prevent the supply of substandard rice and essential commodities. They also demanded that nutritious and quality food be provided while controlling price hikes.

