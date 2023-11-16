Shadnagar BRS candidate Anjaiah Yadav pledges for development

Rangareddy: In a sweeping election campaign across Gunjal Pahad, Jakaram, and Vachya Thanda villages, Shadnagar MLA and BRS candidate Y Anjaiah Yadav reassured farmers that they should not face challenging times.

Addressing the constituents on Wednesday, MLA Anjaiah emphasised the significance of supporting the Telangana state under the leadership of KCR for comprehensive development. During the campaign, AnjaiahYadav showcased the achievements and welfare programs implemented during his tenure as MLA. Notable initiatives included the formation of a new Gram Panchayat in VachyaTanda, construction of a 2.55 Crore CC road, internal sewer projects, and the monthly disbursement of 8.05 lakh rupees through Aasara pension to 284 individuals.

Providing detailed statistics, Anjaiah highlighted the positive impact on various beneficiaries, including Rythu Bandhu, Farmer Loan Waiver, Rythu Bhima, Kalyana Lakshmi, and Shadi Mubarak.

The MLA candidate also outlined substantial investments in infrastructure, such as road constructions, drinking water supply, and the development of religious and cultural sites. In concluding remarks, Anjaiah Yadav urged the community to continue supporting the BRA party, emphasizing the party's commitment to ongoing development programs. He called upon the voters to cast their ballots for Car Symbol, expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him and the party in the past.