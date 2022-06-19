Shadnagar: CMRF cheques distributed

Shadnagar: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav on Sunday distributed CMRF cheques under the auspices of TRS Minority leader Jamrudh Khan to the beneficiaries in Shadnagar on Sunday. The MLA distributed CMRF cheque worth Rs 60,000 to MD Sathar resident of Rythu Colony and Rs 38,000 to K Uma Maheshwari resident of Yadava Colony.

On this occasion, MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that the government has provided assistance to the poor and needy with the help of CMRF funds. The people should utilise this opportunity properly. He also said that the Telangana government had always come to the rescue of poor people who are in serious need. Elaborating various developmental and welfare schemes under taken in the constituency, he said all the schemes implemented by the government were aimed at benefiting all sections of society.

Shadnagar Municipal vice chairman Natarajan, TRS leaders, activists and others were also present.