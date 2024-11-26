Live
Just In
Shadnagar: Increase Disability Pension To Rs 6,000
Shadnagar: Rangareddy district president of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled, Ashanna Gari Bhujangareddy, demanded that the disability pension be increased to Rs 6,000. A protest was organised by the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled in front of the Collectorate on Monday. Leaders from Jai Swaraj Party and Dharma Samaj Party supported the protest.
During the protest, Ashanna Gari Bhujangareddy mentioned that during the State Assembly elections, the Congress party had promised to increase the disability pension to Rs 6,000 and implement it, but even after 11 months in power, the pension has not been increased. He questioned the State government’s delay in fulfilling its promise.
Later, a memorandum was submitted to Rangareddy district Collector Narayana Reddy, requesting the increase in disability pensions and the sanctioning of new pensions for the disabled.
The event was attended by Jai Swaraj Party leader Barla Anjaneyulu, DSP party leader Ravinder, Jerkoni Raju, Cheguri Shekhar Goud, Thalla Nirmala, Balamani, Narsingh, Ravinder, Raghavender, Mallesh, Jangayya, and others.