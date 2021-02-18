Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav among many take part in plantation drive

Shadnagar: Local legislator Anjaiah Yadav participated in the massive tree plantation drive across Shadnagar constituency on Wednesday. He planted saplings on the premises of Palle Prakriti Vanam and Mogiligidda government high school in Elikattagrampanchayat on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao'sbirthday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA asked the TRS party activists to take part in the programme and plant saplings.Municipal chairman Narender, vice-chairman Natarajan and many accompanied the MLA.

Ex-MLA too takes part

Similarly, former Shadnagar MLA Chaulapally Pratap Reddy on Wednesday planted saplings on the premises of his residence at Shamshabad's Sri Sai Vihar Colony on the occasion of KCR's birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaulapally said, "We all have the responsibility to save the environment for future generations. We must plant at least one sapling every year." He further urged everyone to plant a sapling and asked them to participate in the KotiVriksharchana drive.

In Shabad, marking the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday, ZPTC Avinash Reddy planted saplings in Kakkalur panchayat on Wednesday. After cutting a cake on the premises of PallePrakruthiVanam in Kakkalur panchayat, Avinash Reddy took part in the plantation drive.

He stated that the growth of green cover and afforestation were essential to transform Telangana into Haritha Telangana. He appreciated the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar for initiating the plantation drive.

MPP Prashanthi, Madhusudhan Reddy, Convener of Rythu Coordinating Committee Mandal, local party leaders and other activists were present.