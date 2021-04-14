Shadnagar to be developed further with Regional Ring Road: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday laid foundation for several developmental works in Kothur of Rangareddy and Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar districts. Initially, he laid the foundation for the new municipality building here at Kothur of Rangareddy district.



The minister said that Shadnagar would be developed further with the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and assured to complete Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project in the state. "Even in the scorching heat, the government is supplying drinking water to every household. Thanks to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," said Rama Rao.

Later, the minister inaugurated Mission Bhagiratha water tank, mini tank bund at Nallacheruvu, and inspected the double bedroom houses in Kaverammapet of Jadcherla. The minister also laid foundation for the development works at housing board in Jadcherla at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Minister Srinivas Goud, MLA Lakshma Reddy and MP Srinivas Reddy were present.