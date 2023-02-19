Shaivite temples abuzz with devotees

Warangal: The Shaivite temples across the erstwhile Warangal district teemed with devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Saturday. The devotees made a beeline at the 1000 Pillars, Ramappa, Kaleshwara Mukteswara, Kotagullu, Palakurthi Someshwaralayam, Kuravi Veerabhadra Swamy and Inavole Mallikarjuna Swamy and other temples to have the darshan of the Lord Shiva. They offered special prayers.

At Palakurthi, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with his wife Usha and Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy couple performed Maha Abhishekam to the presiding deity Someshwara Laxmi Narasimha Swamy. The minister presented silk robes to the Lord.

Later, Errabelli along with Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh offered prayers at the Rudreshwara Swamy shrine, well known as 1000 Pillars Temple, in Hanumakonda. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that the KCR government was spending a lot of money to give a facelift to the temples.

The erstwhile rulers ignored the development of temples- Yadadri, Vemulawada and Kondagattu etc - in Telangana. However, KCR was giving high priority for the development of temples to bring back the glory of Kakatiya times, Errabelli said. People are looking at KCR to become the prime minister, he added. The minister also offered prayers to Parvathala Shivalayam at Parvathagiri, his native village.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar along with his family performed Abhishekam at the Rudreshwara Swamy shrine, well known as 1000 Pillars Temple, in Hanumakonda.

Vinay said that he had offered prayers for the wellbeing of the State and KCR's success in national politics. Errabelli, Vinay Bhaskar and DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy also offered prayers at the historical Bhadrakali temple.

Meanwhile, the Ganapeshwaralaya Rakshana Committee has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva at Ganapeshwaralayam Ganapuram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.. The temple has a cluster of 21 sub-temples.