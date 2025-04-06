Shanthi Kumari tipped to become RTI Commission chief

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly K Chandrashekar Rao skipped a crucial meeting conducted by the Select Committee headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to finalise the names of the SHRC, RTI Chief Commissioner and Commissioners and Lokayoktha and Upa Lokayuktha here on Saturday.

Speculation are rife that Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, who is retiring from services on April 30, would be given the RTI Chief Commissioner post. Another senior IFS official and CMO secretary Chandrashekhar Reddy’s name was also under consideration for the coveted post. Sources said that a few senior journalists were shortlisted for RTI Commissioner posts and a bunch of retired IAS officials and judges were lobbying for the Human Rights Commission, RTI Commissioner and Lokayutha posts. After the meeting with the select committee members including Deputy Chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the Chief Minister forwarded the list of the prospective candidates for the nominated posts to Governor Jishnu Dev Verma for his consent.