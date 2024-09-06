Shanti Vidyanikethan High School Celebrates Krishna Ashtami and Teacher’s Day

Shanti Vidyanikethan High School hosted a vibrant celebration for Krishna Ashtami and Teacher's Day on Thursday, September 15th. The event brought together students, teachers, and parents in a joyous recognition of the cultural significance of Krishna Ashtami, alongside a heartfelt tribute to educators who play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of young learners.

The festivities featured a range of activities, including traditional dances, musical performances, and dramatizations that depicted the life and teachings of Lord Krishna. Students showcased their talents, captivating the audience with their fervor and enthusiasm. The program also included speeches highlighting the importance of education and the impact of teachers in society.















The principal of Shanti Vidyanikethan High School expressed gratitude to the teaching staff for their unwavering dedication and commitment to their students' growth and development. The day concluded with a communal feast, fostering a spirit of togetherness and celebration within the school community.









Overall, the celebrations were a resounding success, leaving participants inspired and united in their appreciation for culture and education.







