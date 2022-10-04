Sharmila calls KCR's new BRS party as 'Bar & Restaurant party

Medak: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila made satirical comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his new national party.

Addressing the gathering in Medak during her Praja Prasthana Yatra, YS Sharmila termed KCR's BRS party as 'Bar and Restaurant Party'. She criticised that KCR promised that they will make the state as Bangaru Telangana but he converted the state into Beers Telangana.

She further added that the number of liquor shops are more than schools and temples in the state. She further slammed CM KCR alleging that the crime rates against women are increasing in the state.