Sharmila decides to contest from Paleru

Khammam: YSRTP president YS Sharmila has announced that she will contest in the next Assembly elections from Paleru constituency. Conducting her padayatra in Paleru constituency on Sunday, she said she was getting overwhelming response to her campaign from the people and expressed confidence they would support her in the elections. She has been conducting Padayatras to reach out to people in Khammam district.

She said the district has a majority of YSR fans and supporters and they would stand by her to usher in the YSR welfare schemes in the state. Khammam district people had always expressed their love for the great leader YSR in the elections, she recalled. It was their unstinted support that impelled her to zero in on Paleru seat in the next general elections.

She condemned the remarks of Minister Puvvada Ajay, blaming her family for the Bayyaram lands controversy in the past. She challenged him to prove his charges.