SHE Team Conducts Awareness Program on Harassment and Cyber Safety

Nagar Kurnool: An awareness program was organized at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Pentlavelli mandal of Nagarkurnool district by the district SHE Team to educate students on safety and protection.

Speaking on the occasion, District SHE Team In-Charge Vijayalakshmi emphasized the importance of women’s safety. She addressed key issues such as eve-teasing, social media harassment, human trafficking, child marriages, child labor, good touch–bad touch, cybercrime, cyberbullying, and harassment during summer holidays.

“Our prime objective is to ensure the safety of women and girls. The SHE Team stands as a strong support system for victims. Any complaints received will be kept strictly confidential, and those found guilty will face severe punishment under the law,” she stated.

She also warned that if any miscreants behave inappropriately with girls or students, speak indecently, click photos with them and misuse them, or morph old photos and share them to threaten or harass, the SHE Team will take strict action.

Bharosa Coordinator Srilatha explained the services offered by the Bharosa Center. SHE Team member Venkat Rathod, school in-charge Saleha Begum, and several students participated in the event.