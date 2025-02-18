Live
Just In
She Team Operates 24/7 for Women’s Safety – Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar
Nagarkurnool District Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar has advised women to immediately call She Team helpline number 8712657676 in case of any danger.
Nagar kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar has advised women to immediately call She Team helpline number 8712657676 in case of any danger. On Tuesday, an awareness seminar on She Team was conducted at the Zilla Parishad High School in Thoodukurthy village, Nagarkurnool Mandal.
Speaking as the chief guest, Additional SP Rameshwar stated that the influence of social media has increased in today’s society, and women should be cautious while interacting with strangers online. He urged female students and women to stay alert against eve-teasers and take necessary precautions.
He emphasized that She Teams operate 24/7 for women’s safety, and anyone facing trouble should immediately call 8712657676 for assistance, ensuring that their issue is resolved promptly.
She Team In-charge Vijayalakshmi, Venkataiah, and other officials participated in the program.