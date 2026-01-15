Shilparamam reverberates with Sankranti sambaralu

Marking the festive spirit of Sankranti in a grand and traditional manner, Shilparamam Madhapur and Uppal Mini Shilparamam are hosting “Sankranti Sambaralu” from January 13 to 16. The cultural hubs have been transformed into vibrant centres of heritage, art, and celebration, focusing on reviving and showcasing the rich traditions of Telangana.

The four-day festival features folk art forms, classical dance performances, and thematic cultural programmes that reflect the true essence of the harvest festival. This year, Shilparamam has placed special emphasis on bringing dying folk art forms to the forefront. Traditional performers, including Gangireddulu, Haridasulu, Budabukkalu, Jangamadevarulu, and Pittala Dora artists, are performing at both venues, offering visitors a rare glimpse into age-old cultural practices.

At Shilparamam Madhapur, the celebrations commenced on 13 January with Sri Kalakrishna presenting “Swara Narthanam,” a classical dance performance. On 14 January, coinciding with Bhogi, the traditional “Bhogi Palla Utsavam” was organised for children below 11 years at the Nataraj Lawn, attracting large numbers of families. The same day featured the “Goda Kalyanam” dance ballet by Renuka Prabhakar and the popular “Pathala Bhairavi” Surabhi drama.

The schedule continues with Ashritha Sinde’s group presenting a Goda Kalyanam dance ballet and a Kuchipudi performance by Voggu Praveen on 15 January. The Madhapur festivities will conclude on 16 January with a Bharatanatyam-based Goda Kalyanam dance ballet by Gowthami Ravi Chandra.

Meanwhile, Uppal Mini Shilparamam is hosting parallel celebrations with a strong blend of folk and classical arts. Following Kuchipudi performances by students of Sujatha on 13 January and Himansi Katragadda’s group from Warangal on 14 January, the venue will host a Goda Kalyanam dance ballet by Ramani Siddi and the famous Surabhi drama “Maya Bazaar” on 15 January. The festival at Uppal will conclude on 16 January with a performance by Chandrashekar and group.

With traditional music and colourful settings, Sankranti Sambaralu at Shilparamam has emerged as a major cultural event that connects generations and preserves the artistic heritage of the state.