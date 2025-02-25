Shiva Devotees Embark on a Pilgrimage to Srisailam for Mahashivaratri

Nagar kurnool: In celebration of Mahashivaratri, thousands of Shiva devotees are walking barefoot to Srisailam, chanting the name of Lord Shiva. Devotees from Nagarkurnool district are making their way to Srisailam via Achampet and the Nallamala forest.

To support the pilgrims, donors along the route are providing water, fruits, and food items. Additionally, rest shelters have been arranged at various locations for devotees to take breaks during their journey. A large number of devotees from Karnataka are also entering Nagarkurnool district via the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on their way to Srisailam.

Health camps have been set up for the devotees, and the police have taken necessary security measures. The main road through the Nallamala forest is bustling with devotees making their way to Srisailam on foot. Many pilgrims have started their journey from Mannanur, passing through vatuvarlapally, Domalapenta, and Eegalapenta.

On Wednesday, Mahashivaratri, the Shiva devotees will have the divine darshan of Lord Mallanna at Srisailam.