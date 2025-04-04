Shiva Kumar Receives National Youth Award at Delhi Parliament

Nagar Kurnool: Shiva Kumar, President of the Swami Vivekananda Seva Brundam from Kalwakurthy town, was honored with the prestigious National Youth Award at the Delhi Parliament. The award was presented by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya.

This award, given to only 12 individuals across the country for the year 2022–23, has brought pride to Telangana, as Shiva Kumar was among the recipients. It is especially notable that among both Telugu states, Shiva Kumar is the only one to receive this national recognition.

Shiva Kumar has been serving the community for the past 13 years in areas such as environmental awareness, youth empowerment, social service for the underprivileged, and farmer support through his initiative “Shiva Agri Clinic” on social media. His efforts in promoting social awareness and organ donation were also key factors in earning this honor.

During the award ceremony held in the Parliament, his contributions were publicly acknowledged, and the award was presented in a grand manner. Other dignitaries who participated in the presentation included Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, National Youth and Sports Secretary Rajeev Lochan, and Joint Secretary Nitish Kumar Mishra, among others.