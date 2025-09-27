Shivadhar Reddy new DGP of Telangana

Hyderabad: State Intelligence chief Battula Shivadhar Reddy, a 1994 batch IPS official and has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the Telangana state. The new DGP will assume charge on October 1 after incumbent Director General of Police Dr Jitendar retires.

The senior IPS official was the first Chief of the Intelligence Department in Telangana in the rank of Inspector General in the newly formed state of Telangana. Later, he served in the Personnel Wing, Railways & Road Safety after his elevation to Additional DGP rank. Soon after the Congress came to power, Shivadhar Reddy was again made the Chief of Intelligence in the rank of Additional DGP. Following his promotion in August 2024, he continued as the Chief of Intelligence with the rank of Director General of Police.

Born in Hyderabad, the IPS official had completed his schooling and higher education in the city, graduating in LLB from Osmania University. After briefly practicing as an advocate, he cleared the Civil Services Examination in 1994 and joined the IPS and was allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Following the bifurcation of the state in 2014, his cadre was reassigned to Telangana state. During the initial service, he served as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Anakapalli, Narsipatnam, and Chintapalli sub-divisions of Visakhapatnam District. Later, as Additional SP from 1998 to 2000, he worked with the elite Greyhounds and later in Bellampalli, Adilabad District.

In 2007, following the Mecca Masjid bomb blasts and subsequent police firing in which 14 people were killed, the government appointed him as DCP South Zone, Hyderabad. During that highly sensitive and challenging period, he worked tirelessly day and night, instilling confidence among people of all communities and effectively restoring peace and order. He also got many medals including Police Medal for Gallantry (2002), United Nations Peace Medal (2003), Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service (2011) and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2020).