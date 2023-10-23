Shock For BJP Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to join Congress after Dasara

Is BJP sidelining Komatireddy Raja Gopal Reddy? It appears so as it rejected his plea for Munugode Assembly ticket in the first list that was announced on Sunday.

It is learnt that the party wants to field him from LB Nagar which he is reluctant to accept.

Sources said he is contemplating to stage Gharwapasi. He may rejoin Congress party. It is rumoured that he will formally rejoin the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. As the Congress Party is yet to announce the name of Congress candidate fir Munugode Rajagopal Reddy may be accomodated there.

Hinting at his gharwapsi, Reddy on Monday said his decision will depend on what his followers want him to do.

Raj Gopal Reddy may contest as a Congress candidate from Munugode in the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections. Notably, Raj Gopal had previously left the Congress and joined the BJP. He resigned from his MLA position and contested as a BJP candidate in the Munugode by-elections but was defeated by BRS’s candidate, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy