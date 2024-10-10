Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams. This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

Thereis no reason to pollute the holy temples with politics, Temples havesignificant importance for Hindus and devotees that have a spiritualconnection. Temple management should be left to trust boards not endowment department. Temples should not be considered as income generating sources.

- Kaveti Koushik, Karimnagar

Templeshave been the culture protecting symbols for ages. Kings and emperors were also keeping temples away from politics and were using the temple system to not only preserve our cultural identity but also to preserve value system and treasures for future generations, that’s the reason we could learn about our culture and cultural values.

But today’s politicians have been ruining this tradition and made temples a trove- house for generating revenue.Hence temples should be freed from control of EndowmentsDepartment.Temple governance should be in the hands of devotees not in the hands of politicians.

- M V S Chalapathy, Hyd, Life coach

Importanttemples must be placed under the control of Sanatana Dharma Parishad and each temple must have its own autonomous management board. Temple revenues should only be utilized development of services in temples and promotion of Hindu culture and teachings.To meet the requirements of the temple, Goshalas, or cow shelters, ought to be constructed in every temple. Jobs in temples should be closed to non-Hindus.

- Dr G Venkateswarlu, MD, Sriraksha Hospitals

Itis time to eliminate do away with Endowments department controlling the temples. Every significant temple, like Tirumala Tirupati, needs to manage its assets, such as goshalas (cow shelters). To prevent adulteration of materials used for offerings and other activities, we need government-supervised labs close to important temples.No non-Hindu should be allowed to visit a temple without signing a declaration.

- KV Ranga Kiran, Kothagudem