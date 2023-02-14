Should TS judicial infrastructure development need a fast pace?

Hyderabad: Should the State judicial infrastructure development needs to be given a faster pace?



This comes to the fore following the two key issues the government brought forth during the just concluded Budget session of the Assembly.

First, the Revenue department identified about 20 lakh acres have been entangled in litigation in courts.Second, the creation of new districts warrants development of new court infrastructure and appointments at a faster pace.The Roads and Buildings department is the nodal agency for developing the judicial infrastructure.The faster the litigation of 20 lakh acres ends more it will contribute to State's economy.

According to the Law department, a target of completing 16 court halls was to be completed in financial year 2022-23. Against this, the achievement was only two.

The department points out that out of 16 court halls, only two at Nagarkurnool have been inaugurated. Four court buildings in Nalgonda and ten court buildings at Kukatapally are progressing. Following a revised administrative sanction, the four court building complex in Nalgonda are expected to be completed by end of March 2023.

Also, work on 10-court building complex at Kukatapally is in progress. The slab was laid for the fourth floor and it is to be completed in 2023-24. The construction of junior civil judge court building at Nidamanoor (Nalgonda district) is on. The residential quarters of junior civil judge are likely to be completed in six months. In addition to these, the State high court has proposed 13 more projects to the Department of Justice both at the Centre and in the State. The proposed projects in the first phase are meant to develop court infrastructure in new 23 judicial districts with an outlay of Rs 1,053 crore, at an estimated cost of Rs 81 crore each.