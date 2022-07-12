Show cause notice issued to Shamshabad ward councillor

Shamshabad: Rangareddy district Collector issued a show cause notice to the 4th ward councillor of Shamshabad Municipality on Tuesday.

According to the sources, MD Jahangeer Khan, 4th ward councillor of Shamshabad Municipality has been involving in and encouraging illegal and unauthorised constructions in the public places meant for the development of public amenities in Green Avenue layout and A1 township of Shamshabad Municipality in violation of government orders.

In this view, MD Jahangeer Khan was directed to submit his explanation to the District Collector within a week for involving and encouraging illegal constructions. Failing to give the explanation within the stipulated time an action will be initiated as per section 66(1) of Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019.