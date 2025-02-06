Showcause notice served on Teenmar Mallanna

Hyderabad: A show cause notice was served on MLC Teenmar Mallanna for his anti-party activities.

The party’s Disciplinary Action Committee initiated action following MLC’s act of burning copies of caste census.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that BRS was misleading the BC leaders and urged them not to fall in the trap of the pink party. He warned that anyone indulging in anti-party activities will have to face action. “Those who cross the party line and deviate from party discipline, even if they are MLCs or MPs, will have to face disciplinary action. The disciplinary committee will initiate action against those who deviate”, he clarified.