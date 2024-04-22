Shree Jeshta Devi Sametha Shaneswara Swamy Kalyanotsavam as festival of eyes

Nagarkurnool: As part of the special puja program of Sri Jestha Mata Sametha Shaneswara Swamy, Shatakumbha Tilatail Abhishekam was conducted by Vedic scholar team according to Veerashaiva Agama Sutra, according to Dr. Gavmathantanga Viswanatha Shastri, in Nandi Vaddeman village of Bijinepalli Mandal Said.

In the name of Shri Krodhi, Lord Shaneswara is the king among the new leaders, and all the zodiac signs and all the stars should worship Lord Shaneswara this year to get rid of Ashtama, Ardashtama, Elinati and all Shani Graha doshas. Later, Sri Shaneswara Swami Jyeshta Devi Maatha Kalyanotsavam was conducted with great pomp.

He said that as part of the marriage ceremony, rakshabandhan, kankan dharana, yajnopaveeta dharana, tilaka dharana, kanyadanam, jilakara bellam dharana, mangalya dharana, talambras, flower exchange, kainkaryas were conducted scientifically by the Vedic expert priest team in the middle of Vedagoshamadhya and Bhaja Bhajantris. After that, all the devotees who participated were given Vedic blessings and Tirtha Prasad and Anna Prasad was distributed in the temple premises. Temple Chairman Gopala Rao, committee members, priests, Vedic scholar team, villagers, devotees and women from different areas participated in this program.